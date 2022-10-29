Islamabad [Pakistan], October 29 (ANI): The losses due to devastating floods in Pakistan have surpassed USD 30 billion in the country as the monsoon rains have washed away roads, crops, infrastructure and bridges, killing over 1,000 people and affecting more than 33 million, Geo News reported citing a Planning Ministry's Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA).

The South Asian country now requires a whopping sum of approximately USD 16 billion to build back as the destruction has been immense.

Also Read | Paul Pelosi, Husband of US Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Brutally Attacked; Assailant Shouted 'Where Is Nancy?' During Assault.

Pakistan's recent deadly floods at more than USD 30 billion, the Planning Ministry's Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report stated, adding that the reconstruction needs are over USD 16 billion, Geo News reported.

As per the report, the damage, and loss, following the unprecedented floods in Pakistan require transparency, inclusion, and climate resilience.

Also Read | Philippines Floods: 31 Dead After Overnight Downpour in Maguindanao Province (Watch Video).

According to the PDNA report, launched by the Minister of Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal accompanied by the Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman, was conducted jointly with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the European Union (EU), the United Nations agencies with technical facilitation by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the World Bank, reported Geo News.

Sindh is the worst affected province with close to 70 per cent of total damages and losses, followed by Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab.

As Pakistan faces the aftermath of floods, numerous cases of diarrhoea, skin infections, and malaria are reported in the worst-hit province of Balochistan on a daily basis. Balochistan and Sindh have been attacked by viral diseases after floods caused devastation in the two provinces and triggered health-related problems for people in Pakistan across numerous provinces.

Despite the efforts of the government and local and foreign relief organisations, many people are in urgent need of food and medicine in flood-hit provinces.

A majority of Pakistanis are unhappy with the government's response to the unprecedented natural disaster that has ravaged millions of lives in the cash-strapped country, according to a survey.

Since June this year, Pakistan has endured harsh monsoon weather resulting in a serious humanitarian and development crisis. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)