Islamabad [Pakistan], August 12 (ANI): A premier body of newspapers publishers in Pakistan has rejected the proposed media law, describing it as "unconstitutional and draconian".

In a letter issued on Wednesday, All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) called the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) "unconstitutional and draconian law against the freedom of press and expression".

The society termed the proposal to establish the PMDA an attempt to control and regulate all segments of media under an "over-centralised body" by the Centre.

The major stakeholders believe that the PMDA is an attempt to tighten Federal Government control over the media from one platform and ignores the fact that print, electronic and social media are separate entities each with their own defined features, the letter stated.

"The move to bring [them] under state control smacks of an authoritarian streak that should have no place in the democratically elected dispensation," the letter reads.

It further states that the media group demands a joint meeting of Senate and National Assembly on Information, where the PMDA could be rejected completely.

Earlier in June, several Pakistani media stakeholders had described the concept as unconstitutional and against freedom of press and expression and a step towards imposing state control to regulate all segments of media.

"The concept is an attempt to tighten federal government hold over the media through one draconian authority ignoring the fact that print, digital and electronic media are separate entities each with their own defined features and respective regulatory laws," said APNS executive director Dr Tanvir A Tahir. (ANI)

