Islamabad [Pakistan], April 5 (ANI): Amid allegations that Bushra Bibi, the spouse of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, was poisoned at Bani Gala sub-jail, personal physician Asim Yousuf confirmed conducting a medical examination, Geo News reported.

Dr Yousuf stated that no evidence of any poisonous substance being administered to the former first lady was found during the examination.

Also Read | Cicada Geddon Invasion in US: Trillions of 'Zombie' Insects to Emerge From Ground in Rare Natural Phenomenon in 221 Years, Say Report.

"At this time, there is no evidence of Bushra Bibi being poisoned," Dr Yousuf said while speaking to Geo News, adding, "We are not conducting any medical tests to ascertain the administration of any poisonous substance to Bushra Bibi as no such symptoms are detected," as per Geo News.

The physician stated that Bushra Bibi's health deteriorated after taking a meal two months ago. However, she started consuming less food due to health issues, he added.

Also Read | Russia: Murmansk Governor Andrei Chibis Stabbed in Stomach, His Condition Remains Critical; Attacker Arrested.

According to Geo News, the physician added that he was unaware of her actual health issues, which happened two months ago.

Yousuf said that medical tests should be conducted by keeping in view of her age and to check for any health problems, including stomach-related issues.

Additionally, he said that he would meet the incarcerated PTI founder on Saturday. Regarding Khan's health, Dr Yousuf confirmed that the former premier's condition had improved, noting that his appetite had not fully returned to normal following his recovery from a minor illness.

On Tuesday, incarcerated former prime minister Khan apprised the court that his wife was poisoned at the Bani Gala sub-jail.

The PTI founder claimed this during a hearing of the USD 190 million settlement case in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail. Khan informed the accountability court judge that the former first lady had marks on her skin and tongue after "being poisoned".

He requested the court order an inquiry into the incident and a comprehensive medical examination of Bushra Bibi.

Before her court appearance, the former first lady also asserted during her interaction with journalists that "three drops of toilet cleaner" were mixed in her food on the eve of Shab-e-Meraj. She revealed that the food and water served by the jail authority tasted bitter.

Responding to a question, Bushra said that "someone" had told her in jail that toilet cleaner was mixed in her food. She, however, refused to disclose the name of the official.

"My eyes swell up, I feel pain in my chest and stomach," the former first lady said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)