Islamabad, November 2: Pakistan has declined the invitation to the regional countries' national security advisors (NSAs) meeting on Afghanistan being hosted by India.

Pakistan's NSA Dr Moeed Yusuf confirmed this news during the signing of the security agreement with Uzbekistan, Pakistani financial newspaper Business Recorder reported.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Children in Central Africa Need Emergency Aid: UN.

Answering a question whether Pakistan has accepted India's invitation to attend the conference, Pak NSA said, "I will not go."

Earlier, the Pakistan Foreign Office had confirmed that India had invited Pakistan to attend a conference.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Penguins ‘Supercolony’ Earlier Detected From Space, Discovered on Antarctica’s Danger Islands.

India had formally invited the NSAs of Russia, Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan for the conference, which is scheduled to take place next week.

The recently concluded Moscow Format meet on Afghanistan was attended by India. However, the representatives of the two countries did not hold any meetings on the sidelines.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)