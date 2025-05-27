Ljubljana (Slovenia), May 27 (ANI): BJP MP and member of the all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Capt Brijesh Chowta (Retd), highlighted India's strong stance against terrorism, saying, "It is not disgruntled elements that are doing the terror acts against India, it is state-sponsored terrorism... Pakistan is a nation which encourages, nurtures terrorism. Pakistan's land is used for terror activities and we are the primary victims of it."

He added, "Our Prime Minister has very categorically stated that the ceasefire was initiated when the Pakistani DGMO called our DGMO. We are setting up a new normal where any act of terror will be treated as an act of war."

These remarks were made during the ongoing official visit of the all-party Indian parliamentary delegation to Ljubljana, Slovenia, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and discussing global issues.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, a member of Group 6 led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and part of the same delegation, also reiterated India's firm stance on Pakistan, emphasizing that trade and dialogue cannot continue amid ongoing terrorism.

Speaking during the delegation's visit, Mittal said, "Our Prime Minister has said it very clearly that water and blood cannot flow together. Trade and terrorism cannot go together."

He stressed that while India desires peaceful relations, any progress depends on Pakistan's cooperation. "We want peace, but Pakistan should also reciprocate in the same way," he added.

This statement came as part of discussions during the all-party Indian parliamentary delegation's official visit to Ljubljana, Slovenia, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and addressing global issues with Slovenian counterparts.

The delegation led by Kanimozhi includes Samajwadi Party's Rajeev Rai, BJP's Brijesh Chowta, Prem Chand Gupta (RJD), Ashok Kumar Mittal (AAP) and former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

The delegation is in Slovenia to brief Slovenian leaders on India's Operation Sindoor in response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 civilians were killed, and cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

