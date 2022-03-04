Lahore [Pakistan], March 4 (ANI): Pakistan Opposition leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was injured on Friday after being hit by a drone camera during the party's long march in Punjab's Khanewal district against corruption and inflation.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader was accompanied by her brother and party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari among other leaders on the container, built for the party's Awami March against the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, The Express Tribune reported.

Citing media reports, The Express Tribune reported that Aseefa sustained injures just above her right eye and paramedic staff suggested shifting her to Multan for treatment.

Bilawal, while addressing the participants of the march, confirmed that his sister was wounded after being hit by the drone. Paramedic staff available on the venue suggested that she needed stitches but Aseefa refused to be taken to the hospital and asked the ambulance staff to treat her with a bandage only, the PPP chief informed, as per the media outlet.

The march, led by PPP chairman Bilawal was held to protest against the "weakened and unjust" PTI government and its wrong policies.

Calling for a nationwide unified movement of all opposition parties to oust the Imran Khan government, Bilawal raised a 38-point charter of demands in the march in which the participants, including women and children, called for a "final push" against the PTI regime.

The long march is the "beginning" of the end of Imran Khan's rule through a "no-trust move" in the parliament, Dawn reported quoting Bilawal.

Meanwhile, on February 26, PTI had kickstarted its Huqooq March against the PPP government from Ghotki.The Sindh Huqooq March is scheduled to reach Karachi on March 6 after passing through 27 districts of the province, The News International reported.

Addressing the workers, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that the time has come to hold PPP accountable for "its corruption." (ANI)

