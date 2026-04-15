Karachi [Pakistan], April 15 (ANI): Widespread anger gripped members of the Christian community in Karachi following a controversial verdict by the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) in the Maria Shahbaz case, which upheld the marriage of a 13-year-old girl to her alleged abductor. Hundreds gathered at St Patrick's Cathedral to protest what they described as a grave miscarriage of justice, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, the demonstration, organised by the Catholic Archdiocese of Karachi in collaboration with the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace, saw participants raising placards carrying messages such as "Stop forced conversion," "Justice for Christian girls," and "Child marriage is a crime."

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The protest highlighted growing concerns over forced conversions and underage marriages affecting minority communities. Archbishop Benny Mario Travas expressed deep distress over the ruling, stating that the large turnout reflected the community's collective anguish.

Drawing from Christian teachings, he emphasised the moral duty to protect vulnerable individuals, noting that economic hardships often expose minority families to exploitation. He stated that education and community support remain essential tools for empowerment, particularly when legal protections fall short.

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Travas further urged legal experts and human rights advocates to ensure that the verdict does not set a precedent, calling for a review of the decision. Meanwhile, Kashif Anthony, coordinator of the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace, thanked religious leaders, activists, and civil society members for standing in solidarity with the community. He pointed out that forced conversions and child marriages are not isolated issues but affect multiple minority groups across the country, as highlighted by Dawn.

Prominent figures, including activist Safina Javed, lawyer Younus S. Khan, social worker Zahid Farooq, and legislator Rooma Mushtaq Matto, also condemned the court's ruling. They collectively called for stronger legal safeguards to protect underage girls and prevent exploitation under the guise of religious conversion, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)