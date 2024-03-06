Karachi [Pakistan], March 6 (ANI): A passerby was killed following a gunfight between suspected robbers and law enforcement officials in Karachi on Tuesday, according to ARY News.

According to details, there was a police confrontation close to Karachi's National Bank Stadium. When the police stopped suspicious people, they resisted and started shooting at the officer.

A bystander was shot during the exchange of fire, and while being transported to the hospital, he passed away.

According to the police, a wounded suspect had also been taken into custody, according to ARY News.

Meanwhile, a private university student was shot dead by robbers in Karachi's Korangi neighbourhood on Monday night after the student resisted their robbery attempt.

The event took place in the Allah Wala Town of Korangi. The victim has been identified as Laraib. The victim was stopped by two suspects on the way home from the gym, according to the police.

"The suspect fired a bullet that hit near the eye of the victim, which turned out to be fatal," police said.The police stated that an empty bullet shell from a 30-bore pistol was discovered at the scene of the incident and that no cell phone was discovered in the vicinity of the victim's body.

Additional investigation, according to the police, is ongoing. (ANI)

