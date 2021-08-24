Islamabad, Aug 24 (PTI) Pakistan said on Tuesday that it is playing a responsible role for an inclusive set up in the war-torn Afghanistan and is pursuing consultations with China, Turkey and regional countries on the issue.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry made the remarks while briefing the media about a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Also Read | COVID-19 in India Maybe Entering Some Kind of Stage of Endemicity, Says WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan.

"We have close contact with Turkey, China and other countries (...) so on one hand we are continuing our contact with Afghan authorities and on the other, with foreign countries," he said.

He said the Cabinet had also stated that "India should stay clear of interference in Afghanistan. India has no border with Afghanistan."

Also Read | Nuts And Bolts As Pizza Toppings! UK Woman Shocked to Find New Kind of Toppings After Ordering Pizza from Domino’s (See Pics).

Chaudhry alleged that India had used Afghanistan's land against Pakistan during the previous government in Kabul.

India has in the past strongly trashed as "baseless propaganda" Pakistan's claim and asked Islamabad to take "credible and verifiable" action against terrorism emanating from its soil instead.

Chaudhry also claimed that Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was in disarray after foreign funding for it stopped in the wake of the new situation in Afghanistan.

"We always believed that once the funding stream from abroad stopped, the TTP will not be able to handle the blow and the rest we will handle,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)