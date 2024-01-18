Islamabad, January 18: Pakistan Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar has cut short his Davos visit in view of recent developments following Iran-Pakistan retaliatory strikes. "The Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar ul Haq Kakar who is currently in Davos to attend the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum has decided to cut short his visit in view of the ongoing development," Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said during a weekly press briefing on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani who was in Uganda to participate in the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit and the G-77 Third South Summit, has also cut short his visit in view of the recent developments. Pakistan-Iran Attacks: Nine Killed, Including Four Children in Pakistan’s Retaliatory Air Strikes on Alleged Baloch Separatist Camps in Iran.

"Pakistan Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani is in Uganda to participate in the 19th summit of the heads of states and government of the NAM and the third south summit of the group of 77 in China. The FM has also cut short his visit in light of the recent developments," Baloch said.

Pakistan said on Thursday that it has launched missile strikes into Iran and that "a number of terrorists were killed during the intelligence-based operation," codenamed "Marg Bar Sarmachar".

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in a statement said that it had undertaken a series of "highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts" in the Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran. "A number of terrorists were killed during the intelligence-based operation codenamed "Marg Bar Sarmachar," it said. Pakistan Hits Militant Targets in Iran Day After Drone And Missile Strikes in Balochistan Killed Two (See Pics).

Pakistan's military action comes after it condemned Tuesday's strike by Iran, which it said killed two children. The Pakistan Foreign Ministry said that in its engagements with the neighbouring country Iran over the last several years, Pakistan has consistently shared its serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani-origin terrorists who called themselves "Sarmachars" on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran.

Pakistan said it also shared multiple dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists. "However, because of a lack of action on our serious concerns, these so-called Sarmachars continued to spill the blood of innocent Pakistanis with impunity. This morning's action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large-scale terrorist activities by these so-called Sarmachars," it said.

"This action is a manifestation of Pakistan's unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats. The successful execution of this highly complex operation is also a testimony to the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces. Pakistan will continue to take all necessary steps to preserve the safety and security of its people which is sacrosanct, inviolable and sacred," the statement said.

Pakistan said it fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran and the strike's sole objective was in pursuit of Pakistan's own security and national interest which is paramount and cannot be compromised. "As a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan upholds the principles and purposes of the UN Charter including territorial integrity and sovereignty of member states. Guided by these principles, and in exercise of our legitimate rights within international law, Pakistan will never allow its sovereignty and territorial integrity to be challenged, under any pretext or circumstances," the Pakistan Foreign Ministry said.

Pakistan said Iran is a brotherly country and the people of Pakistan have great respect and affection for the Iranian people. "We have always emphasised dialogue and cooperation in confronting common challenges including the menace of terrorism and will continue to endevaour to find joint solutions," it said.

Meanwhile, a report by Iran International, a UK based Iran-focused news website, said multiple explosions were reported near the city of Saravan in Iran's restive Sistan and Baluchestan province. The report quoted a deputy governor general of the province speaking to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA). The official said authorities are carrying out investigations into the explosion.

The move comes a day after Tehran said it used "precision missile and drone strikes," to destroy two "important headquarters" of Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) in Pakistan. Following this Islamabad denounced the violation of Pakistan's sovereignty as "completely unacceptable" and warned of serious consequences.

On Wednesday, Pakistan expelled the Iranian ambassador and recalled its ambassador to Iran. Pakistan also decided to recall its ambassador from Iran. Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahain said the air attacks in Pakistan targeted an"Iranian terrorist group" Jaish al-Adl and that his country had asked Pakistan several times to take action on the group.

Formed in 2012, Jaish al-Adl, designated as a "terrorist" organisation by Iran, is a Sunni terrorist group that operates in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, Al Arabiya News reported. Over the years, Jaish al-Adl has launched numerous attacks on Iranian security forces. In December, Jaish al-Adl took responsibility for an attack on a police station in Sistan-Balochistan that claimed the lives of at least 11 police personnel, according to Al Arabiya News reported.

