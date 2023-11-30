Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], November 30 (ANI): A local Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Ayaz Khan, was killed in a firing incident in Pakistan's Mardan district on Thursday, ARY News reported citing the police.

As per the police, the PML-N leader was shot dead by unknown assailants in the Mausam Korana area of the Mardan district.

The police said they had launched an investigation and started a search for the arrest of culprits.

Meanwhile, in October, a member of Pakistan's Awami National Party (ANP) provincial council was shot dead by two unidentified motorcyclists.

Javed Khan, 55, was the eldest son of Sher Hassan, a retired police officer and a member of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan's Caravan.

DSP Jawad Khan said that a preliminary investigation made clear that the ANP leader was shot at from a very close range by the assailants. They moved close to him and opened fire on him, he added, as per ARY News. (ANI)

