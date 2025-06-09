Sindh [Pakistan] June 9 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has called for an immediate, independent judicial inquiry into a violent confrontation which erupted between police and demonstrators in Pakistan's Sindh province on May 20 as the people were carrying out a protest against land acquisition for corporate farming.

The HRCP has expressed concerns over police brutality, politically motivated charges, and suppression of dissent. The protest took place in Moro, a town located along the National Highway, where residents, including members of the Hari Mazdoor Ittehad (a farmers' and labourers' group), gathered to oppose the construction of canals diverting water from the Indus River.

According to local testimonies documented by HRCP, the protest remained peaceful until police resorted to force, resulting in several injuries and the death of a protester, Irfan Laghari, who later succumbed to his wounds in a Hyderabad hospital. His family confirmed that he had no political affiliations.

Shortly after the unrest, Lanjar House--the residence of the Sindh provincial home minister--was set on fire. HRCP reported that "private individuals armed with heavy weapons, reportedly deployed to protect the house, opened fire." Zahid Laghari, a 27-year-old bystander unaffiliated with the protest, was allegedly shot in the head and later died. "His wife is currently expecting their first child," HRCP noted in its fact-finding report.

In the aftermath, more than 400 people have reportedly been falsely implicated in criminal and terrorism-related cases. HRCP found that dozens of political workers have been arrested or have gone missing, while First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered not only in Moro but also in distant districts such as Shikarpur and Mirpurkhas. Some FIRs name senior opposition leaders, raising concerns of political retaliation.

"The impartiality of the police-led investigation announced by the Sindh inspector general of police is questionable, particularly as the incident occurred in the constituency of the provincial home minister," HRCP stated.

"We urge the Sindh government to announce an independent judicial inquiry without delay to establish the facts, ensure accountability, and uphold the rights of all citizens involved," it further said. Mobile services in the region remain suspended, and a continued police presence has created a climate of fear among residents, according to HRCP. (ANI)

