Islamabad [Pakistan], January 29 (ANI): Amid the rising inflation in Pakistan, the price of petroleum products is expected to shoot up by Pakistani Rs 10 for the next month, local media reported.

The price of petrol will move up by Pakistani Rs 7 per litre, while the rate of diesel will increase by Pakistani Rs 10 per litre, Geo News reported citing Industry sources.

The Finance Division will take the final decision after consultations with Prime Minister Imran Khan on January 30, said the Pakistani publication.

The government had on January 15 announced a Pakistani Rs 3.01 increase in the price of petrol owing to the rising petroleum prices in the international market.

According to a notification by the Finance Division, besides petrol, an increase in other petroleum products was also enforced from January 16, Geo News reported.

This comes amid the massive rising inflation in the country.

Meanwhile, the opposition coalition in Pakistan will organize an "anti-inflation" long march to Islamabad on March 23 on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) already gave a call for taking out a long march to Islamabad protesting the soaring inflation on March 23, however, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed urged opposition to either prepone or defer the long march by four days and not hold the rally on Pakistan day. (ANI)

