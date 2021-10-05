Islamabad [Pakistan], October 5 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan "has two offshore firms", reported local media citing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal.

While interacting with the media in Narowal on Sunday, Iqbal stressed that the Pandora Papers leak has "opened a new Pandora's box" when it comes to 'Imran Niazi', reported Daily Times.

"That leader who used to present himself as sadiq (honest) and ameen (trustworthy), has two more offshore companies," Daily Times quoted Iqbal as saying.

Iqbal added that even before the data was released, the government spokespersons had "begun defending him".

Emphasising that Imran Khan is misleading people by saying that the inflation in Pakistan persists because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Iqbal said: "Inflation persists due to the government's poor economic policies", reported Daily Times.

Demanding the government to make public details from the Toshakhana pertaining to the gifts received from foreign dignitaries, Iqbal stressed that "this corrupt, incompetent, unworthy government has no right to remain in power". "There is something not just fishy, but super fishy going on."

Referring to Imran Khan, Iqbal said that he put on a "cloak of honesty" and "fooled the people, all the while eroding Pakistan's respect and pride", according to Daily Times. (ANI)

