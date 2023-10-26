Islamabad [Pakistan], October 26 (ANI): Despite facing pressure from various nations to reconsider its decision regarding the deportation of illegal immigrants living in the country, Pakistan remains resolute and is unwilling to change its stance, according to The Express Tribune.

Pakistan has made the decision to expel an estimated 1.7 million foreign nationals, primarily Afghans who had been residing there illegally. They have till October 31 to depart or risk being deported.

Also Read | Hurricane Otis in Mexico: 27 People Dead, Four Missing As Powerful Storm Causes Devastation After Making Landfall (Watch Videos).

"We are sticking to our decision. There will not be any flexibility. All foreigners living in the country illegally will have to adhere to the October 31 deadline," a senior government official while requesting anonymity told The Express Tribune here on Wednesday.

Quoting the officials, The Express Tribune reported that certain nations requested a review of the decision after Pakistan's action.

Also Read | Drunk Couple Caught Having Outdoor Sex Session on Canal Towpath in UK Town.

The government briefed foreign diplomatic missions in-depth about the proposal in an effort to soothe their concerns.

Concerned that Pakistan's policies would result in the expulsion of thousands of Afghans who had been living in Pakistan and working for the US and its allies, the US and some European nations expressed concern about this.

Numerous Afghans, numbering in the thousands, have been awaiting visas to enter the United States or Europe.

The crackdown against undocumented immigrants has generated discussion both inside and outside of the nation.

Pakistani officials have been determined that the government would not change its stance, even in the face of criticism and opposition from some nations and international bodies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)