Islamabad [Pakistan] August 9 (ANI): Pakistan has reported 4,040 new coronavirus infections on Monday taking the total number of active cases to 83,298 in the country.

The country's National Command and Operation Centre said that 53,528 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which 4,040 were positive. The centre also said that the country has a positivity rate of 7.54 per cent.

As the COVID-19 cases see a minor drop, Sindh province has uplifted lockdown but imposed revised COVID-19 restrictions in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus. The fresh restrictions will last till August 31. However, schools shall remain closed till August 19.

The Sindh government has also said that stricter lockdown will be imposed if COVID-19 cases rise in the region. However the state's COVID-19 situation remains worrisome as in the last 24 hours it reported 26 deaths, lifting the overall total to 6,215 in the province, and 1,655 new cases, taking the caseload to 4,00,383, Geo News reported. (ANI)

