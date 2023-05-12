Islamabad [Pakistan], May 12 (ANI): Pakistan's ruling coalition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman called on the nation to march towards the Supreme Court on Monday to protest against Imran Khan's bail order.

Pakistan Democratic Movement is a coalition of political parties which ousted then-Prime Minister Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion in 2022.

While addressing a media conference on Friday, PDM President Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said that Imran Khan is being given VVIP Protocol.

He said that the whole nation is being vandalised and the Court is saving him.

Maulana said, "Army chief headquarters are attacked, core commander's home is attacked, war memorials are being vandalised. Is the court there to save them?"

"We have decided to revolt against the Supreme Court's attitude. I am the president of PDM and I appeal to the whole community to reach Islamabad on Monday. We will protest outside the Supreme Court. We will tell the SC that it is the mother-of-law, not the mother-in-law (of Imran Khan)," he added.

He further added that Imran Khan is just a common man like everyone else.

"He (Imran Khan) is so against the constitution that he thinks the parliament is nothing," he added.

He also declared to the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. "CJP listen, we will not accept this verdict," he said while his address to the journalists on Friday.

"On Monday, the whole nation and every worker of our party will get out of their homes and prioritise this protest over anything else," he invited Pakistan People.

He said that he or his party never took the law into their hands. "But if anyone raised their hand against us we will retaliate with kicks, fists, slaps and sticks," he added.

He further attacked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and said, "If such terror activities are done by Taliban then they are traitors, if anyone else does it then they are banned, does only a particular party have the right to do whatever they want?"

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday barred authorities from arresting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in cases including those that are undisclosed or registered across the country until Monday, May 15, Dawn reported.

The court also granted protective bail to the former prime minister in three terrorism cases registered against him in Lahore and the Zille Shah murder case.

Earlier in the day, a separate IHC bench accepted Imran's bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case for two weeks, a day after the Supreme Court termed his arrest "invalid and unlawful". It also stopped authorities from arresting the PTI chief till May 17 in any case registered in Islamabad after May 9, Dawn reported.

Following his arrest on Tuesday, Imran Khan's supporters around the country started violent protests using rocks, Molotov cocktails, and in a few cases, assault rifles, to attack police and have set fire to ambulances, police vehicles, and schools, and destroyed property.

Police had also responded using tear gas and rubber bullets, and charged at protesters with batons.

Following the violent clashes, police have arrested hundreds of members of Khan's political party, Tehrik-I-Insaaf, on charges of criminal intimidation, rioting, and assault on government officials.

The government also had to turn off mobile internet services, and restrictions on access to Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms to stop false and violent communication from taking place. (ANI)

