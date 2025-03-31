Balochistan [Pakistan], March 31 (ANI): Amid security concerns, authorities in Balochistan have imposed Section 144 across the province.

The Balochistan Home Department has issued an order to impose Section 144 due to security concerns, restricting public movement at recreational sites during Eid ul-Fitr 2025, ARY News reported on Monday.

In Quetta, the district administration has banned visits to popular spots, including Hanna Orak, Karkhassa, and Shaban. Authorities have urged citizens to avoid these areas during the festive days. Meanwhile, the Punjab Home Department has banned temporary mechanical rides set up for Eid ul-Fitr festivities, citing public safety concerns, as per ARY News.

According to an official notification, rides installed permanently at amusement parks and play areas will be allowed to operate, provided they have a valid fitness certificate ensuring compliance with safety standards.

The notification directed deputy commissioners to enforce the ban on temporary mechanical rides on Eid ul Fitr's occasion, warning of potential risks due to inadequate safety inspections.

Earlier in the day, firing incidents following Eid ul Fitr prayers resulted in the deaths of six people, while nine others sustained injuries in different parts of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

In Swabi's Gadoon Amazai, two people were killed and two injured in an exchange of fire between rival groups after Eid ul Fitr prayers, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident was linked to an old enmity, and a passer-by was also injured.

In Bannu's Mandan police jurisdiction, a confrontation between two parties led to the deaths of a child and another person, while one individual sustained injuries.

In Abbottabad's Mirpur area, two people were injured in a shooting incident inside a mosque following Eid prayers. Police attributed the incident to personal enmity and are conducting further investigations.

In Karak's Rahmatabad area, a man was shot dead under unclear circumstances, and a case has been registered. In Lower South Waziristan's Gangi Khel stop, police constable Shah Hussain was injured in a firing incident and was shifted to the hospital, ARY News reported. (ANI)

