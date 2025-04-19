Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], April 19 (ANI): Pakistan security forces neutralised four terrorists of "Fitna-Al Khawarij" during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swat, The Express Tribune reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, the operation was conducted on Friday based on intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The security forces targeted the terrorists' hideout and killed four of them. Weapons and explosives were also recovered from the site, The Express Tribune reported.

The ISPR said the slain terrorists were involved in multiple acts of sabotage in the region.

Earlier, security forces killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Maddi area of Dera Ismail Khan District on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, ARY News reported that during the first quarter of 2025, terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) resulted in the deaths of 152 people, including police officers, security personnel, and civilians.

According to a report released by the KP Police, 302 individuals were also injured in these incidents.

The report noted that civilians were the most affected, with 45 deaths and 127 injuries reported between January and March.

The police force lost 37 members, with 46 others sustaining injuries. Additionally, the Frontier Corps (FC) suffered the loss of 34 personnel, with 43 more wounded in the attacks, Ary News reported.

According to data from the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think-tank, the nation saw a significant rise in terrorist activity in January 2025, with a 42 per cent increase compared to the previous month.

The report revealed that there were at least 74 militant attacks across the country, resulting in 91 deaths, which included 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Additionally, 117 people were injured, including 53 members of the security forces, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

KP remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP's settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants. (ANI)

