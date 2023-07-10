Islamabad [Pakistan], July 10 (ANI): Sindh government and the security institutions have decided to intensify the crackdown on Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L) after a public rally in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Several MQM-L workers were arrested after the public rally in Korangi area of Karachi.

Also Read | ISIS Leader Osama Al-Muhajer Killed in Drone Strike in Syria, Says US Military.

Police and Rangers conducted raids in Korangi and Landhi to arrest the MQM-L workers who had attended the public rally.

The senior officers told the media that MQM-L was involved in "anti-state activities".

Also Read | Nunavut Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day That Commemorates the Passing of Two Nunavut Acts.

ARY news stated citing sources that the authorities identified the organisers and participants of the MQM-L rally in Korangi who will be arrested in the raids.

Earlier on Sunday, the incumbent government rubbished rumours about lifting the ban on Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder and his party, saying that the state's decision was "irreversible".

ARY further cited sources quoting the government, and stated that "MQM London and its founder have no place in Pakistan, rubbishing rumours about lifting the ban imposed in 2015".

The Pakistan government stated that "No flexibility will be shown in the state policy against 'anti-national elements', pointing out that propaganda was being carried out on social media for the MQM founder and his party".

Meanwhile, the government has also decided to take strict action against those responsible for carrying out 'false propaganda' on social media.

In 2015, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) placed a ban on the broadcast of statements, speeches and images of MQM supremo across all electronic media in the light of an order of the Lahore High Court, ARY news reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)