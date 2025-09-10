Lahore [Pakistan] September 10 (ANI): Residents of Farukhabad and Shafiqabad, two neighbourhoods near Shahdara's River Ravi have started returning to their flood-ravaged homes only to find rooms filled with thick river mud and their household items destroyed, The Express Tribune (TET) reported on Wednesday.

Families are struggling to clear the damage without access to proper equipment or resources. Many have lost nearly all their possessions, with furniture, bedding, and daily essentials ruined beyond recovery. Particularly heartbreaking are the cases of families who had been preparing for their daughters' weddings in the coming weeks; years' worth of carefully collected dowries have been swept away by the floods, TET reported.

Residents said they now sit among their wrecked belongings, waiting desperately for aid. "We cannot live in these houses because of the mud and destruction. Our daughters' dowries are gone, and we have no means to rebuild," one resident shared, appealing to authorities for immediate help.

The devastating floods have caused widespread disruption throughout Punjab, destroying homes and livelihoods. In Shahdara, many houses near the Ravi River have sustained severe structural damage, with collapsed walls and roofs weakened by the water's force, making them unsafe to live in. Several families will have to rebuild their homes entirely before they can move back.

Residents also complained that they have been forced to clear the thick mud on their own, as no government machinery or equipment has been made available. They urged authorities to step in with financial relief and reconstruction support, warning that without urgent action, hundreds of families in Shahdara and surrounding areas may face prolonged displacement, TET reported.

Punjab's flood-hit regions are facing harsh realities, including the spread of waterborne illnesses, The Express Tribune noted. Doctors and aid workers have reported a surge in cases of diarrhoea, skin infections, and dengue fever, further compounding the misery of already vulnerable families. (ANI)

