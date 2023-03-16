Lahore [Pakistan], March 16 (ANI): Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Thursday said that the country is "standing at a decisive point," adding that it is a "make or break point" for the nation.

In an important address to the nation, Khan said, "It can move towards the country that people have dreamed of or towards destruction."

Also Read | US: Sikh Man Says Was Denied Entry to NBA Game in California for Carrying 'Kirpan'.

He further said that the ruling government's intent is to put him in jail and then conduct elections, so that they face no opposition. Khan also questioned why Rangers were deployed outside his residence.

"Our country is standing at a decisive point. We have never witnessed such forces coming to arrest one man in Pakistan. They have only one fear and that's Imran Khan coming into power. This fight is for Pakistan, for our future generations, for our families," said Khan.

Also Read | US: Stocks Flip to Gains on Wall Street, Treasury Yields Swing.

Imran Khan questioned why Rangers were deployed outside his residence. "This was a political crowd, not terrorists. First, they tried to kill the leader of the largest and only federal party in the country and now this action has come," he said.

"After all, what was the work of the Rangers to come against a political party and the largest and only federal party in the country? Are we terrorists?" added Imran Khan.

Moreover, Khan struck a reconciliatory tone, saying he was ready to "talk to anyone" and "render any sacrifice" for the sake of the country's "uplift, interest and democracy."

"I will not avoid any sacrifice for Pakistan's development, interests and democracy. In this regard, I am ready to talk to anyone and I am ready to take every step in this direction," Khan said.

Imran, who has a number of cases against him, has been resisting arrest and is holed up inside his Zaman Park residence surrounded by thousands of supporters, who have fought "pitched battles" with the police and Rangers over the past few days.

Khan also lauded the efforts of his supporters, saying, "Salutations to those youths who bravely faced fascism like no other. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Pakistan who joined us in the struggle for true freedom and to our workers from all over Pakistan, including Lahore."

He also lamented over the economic meltdown of the country and said that in the last 26 years, we have receded back while the world has leapt forward.

Rueing the growth of India and Bangladesh, he said that both countries have made great economic strides post the 1990s.

Meanwhile, a Pakistan high court today barred police operation for another day to arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his aide said. Khan's aide Fawad Chaudhry said the court has extended the bar on police operation until Friday. A district court judge in Pakistan also dismissed Khan's plea to suspend non-bailable arrest warrants against him in the Toshakhana case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)