Islamabad [Pakistan], May 21 (ANI): Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Asad Umar on Friday claimed that they received a threat alert regarding former Prime Minister Imran Khan's security and will lodge a case against Shehbaz's government if something happens to his party's Chairman.

The PTI leader said that a senior officer had telephoned him that Imran Khan's life is in danger and a threat alert regarding the PTI Chairman's security was also received, ARY News reported citing Umar's interview in the Pakistani news programme.

Also Read | Canada Bans China's Huawei, ZTE From 5G Networks.

Umar revealed that he had asked Imran Khan to use bullet-proof glasses but he rejected it.

He criticised the Shehbaz Sharif government's security arrangements and said that they have not made any arrangements for the PTI Chairman but for the convicted person, special security is provided.

Also Read | Common ‘Cold Virus’ Behind 100,000 Child Deaths Globally in 2019: Lancet Study.

Regarding the Islamabad march, Umar said that a detailed briefing was given to Imran Khan yesterday regarding the preparations. Imran Khan had earlier announced his plan to start the Islamabad march between May 20 and 30, ARY News reported.

"Imran Khan summons the session of the PTI core committee and the announcement for the Islamabad march will be made on Sunday. Imran Khan has been briefed that all preparations will be completed by Saturday," Umar said.

Khan called the nation to march toward Islamabad to thwart the foreign conspiracy saying that he neither bowed before anyone in a servile manner nor will let the people of Pakistan do that, Geo tv reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)