Islamabad [Pakistan], January 10 (ANI): Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Salman Akram Raja on Thursday stated that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has demanded the federal government to release party leaders and workers currently in custody, as reported by ARY News.

According to ARY News, Raja explained that PTI founder Imran Khan had instructed Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, who met with him recently, to push for the formation of a judicial commission during the third round of talks with the government committee.

Also Read | Earthquake in El Salvador: Strong Quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter Scale Shakes Central America, No Initial Reports of Damage.

Khan has also emphasised that if the government refuses to establish the judicial commission, PTI will not participate in the fourth round of talks. He reiterated that his main focus is the release of PTI workers and leaders, asserting that the charges against him are baseless and will be dismissed in court, ARY News reported.

Raja further mentioned that PTI members have met with Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, who leads the talks committee. However, Sadiq is aware of PTI's current stance and added that PTI has informed the government of its readiness for the next session of talks.

Also Read | UK Bestiality Horror: Man Breaks Into Farm in Wiltshire, Has Sex With Shetland Pony; Investigation Underway.

"We have informed the government that PTI is ready for the next session of talks," Salman Akram Raja said as quoted by ARY News.

Earlier, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq addressed recent criticism from PTI leaders, clarifying that his role is to facilitate dialogue between the government and opposition, not to arrange meetings for Imran Khan, as reported by ARY News.

Sadiq responded to the criticism by stating that it was not within his responsibility to arrange meetings between Imran Khan and party leaders and expressed disappointment over accusations that his office had failed to respond positively to meeting requests. The Speaker assured that his doors are always open to everyone, and he has never declined to meet any Assembly member.

He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the supremacy of Parliament and facilitating discussions between the government and the opposition. Sadiq also mentioned that if both parties wish, he is ready to arrange an immediate meeting of the committees, ARY News reported.

This response came as political talks appeared to stall, with statements from both sides following the second round of discussions. The delay in granting PTI leaders permission to visit Adiala Jail to meet Imran Khan for consultations further contributed to the perception that the talks were not progressing smoothly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)