Lahore [Pakistan], May 8 (ANI): Three explosions were heard in quick succession in Walton Road of Pakistan's Lahore on Thursday, prompting residents to rush out of their homes in fear, ARY News reported, citing police. The blasts happened in the vicinity of Gulberg, which is one of Lahore's most upscale and sensitive districts.

Lahore Police said that the explosions occurred within moments of each other. The blasts were so loud that people who were several kilometres away heard its sound and rushed to streets in confusion and fear.

Also Read | US: South Carolina Man Ambushes and Threatens Ex-Girlfriend With Knife by Hiding in Her Shower, Gets Caught As Victim Learns It Was Her Former Boyfriend; Accused Arrested.

Emergency response teams, including Rescue and Firefighting units, have reached the site of the incident. Furthermore, the police have cordoned off the area, ARY News reported.

According to officials, investigations were being made to determine the nature and source of the explosions. The authorities have sealed the area and unrelated people have been restricted from entering the area as bomb disposal and intelligence teams start their preliminary assessment, ARY News reported.

Also Read | Scotch Whisky and Gin Prices To Drop Following Import Duty Cuts Under India-UK FTA; Domestic Players Unhappy Over Concessions, Here's Why.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has temporarily suspended flight operations at airports in Karachi, Lahore, and Sialkot, local media outlet Aaj News reported.

According to PAA, the airports in Lahore and Sialkot will remain unavailable for all flights until 12 pm on Thursday (local time). The flight schedules of both domestic and international flights have been impacted due to the suspension, Aaj News reported.

Passengers have been asked to contact their respective airlines to get updates regarding their flight timings and possible delays. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)