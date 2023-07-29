Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], July 29 (ANI): At least three terrorists were killed by security forces in Khyber and South Waziristan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday, reported The News International.

A sniper from a terrorist group was killed on July 27 in a fire-exchange between army troops and terrorists in the Bagh area of Khyber district.

The military's media wing said, "Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location. Resultantly, 1 terrorist sniper got killed."

Moreover, weapons and ammunition were also found with the killed terrorist, according to The News International.

In a separate incident on Friday, two more terrorists were gunned down in an encounter between the troops and terrorists in the general area Gomal Zam, South Waziristan District.

The ISPR said, "The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens."

Furthermore, they said that they are still looking out in the area to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, The News International reported.

Last week, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have said that 665 terror attacks were reported in the province between June 18, 2022, and June 18, 2023.This also includes 15 suicide bombs.

In North Waziristan tribal district alone, 140 terror operations comprising eight suicide bombings, 37 IED and three hand grenade explosions, five rocket attacks, and 85 fire incidents were reported, according to the list of "Motive Wise Terrorism Incidents" published by the provincial police. (ANI)

