Islamabad [Pakistan], February 21 (ANI): Pakistan intends to bring the tribal areas near the Durand Line under its control and complete its Durand barbed wire fencing, according to Pakistani officials in the Western media, reported Shamshad News.

Following deadly attacks on Pakistani troops, the Pakistani military has launched an operation along the Durand Line near Afghanistan.

According to the Military analysts, Pakistan has not changed its bilateral policy and the country wants to rid itself of international criticism, which has been accused of training and financing terrorism for years.

"Pakistan is based on lies and several terrorist groups are being trained in Pakistan," said Toryali, a former soldier.

"It is clear to the whole world, and it is time to get rid of all the crimes that Pakistan has committed against humanity and to hand over to the current government of Afghanistan the actions that we have not done so far."

Moreover, University professor Faiz Mohammad Hollande believes that Pakistan is creating artificial insecurity on its soil and in tribal areas and carrying out planned attacks to complete the Durand Line barbed wire project.

"Pakistan has always pursued a two-pronged policy towards Afghanistan," Hollande added. "To protect the wire, Taliban officials have been forced to work together to protect it, so there are occasional unwanted artificial attacks on Iraqi soil," he said.

Military analysts have dismissed the claims made by the Pakistani Interior Ministry and its representative to the United Nations that militants have crossed into Pakistan and are working to complete the barbed wire fence.

"Pakistan itself is a platform for militant training, and that is an excuse," said Sarwar Niazi, a military analyst. "Under these pretexts, Pakistan wants to complete the barbed wire fence of the Durand Line."

In the past two months, there have been clashes between Afghan and Pakistani forces along the Durand Line in Nangarhar, Kandahar, Nimroz, Kunar and Khost provinces over the construction of barbed wire fences, some of which have been fenced off by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Notably, the Taliban have not accepted the Durand Line as the 'official' boundary between Afghanistan and Pakistan. There have been frequent skirmishes between Taliban and Pak security forces along the border after the fall of Kabul in August 2021. (ANI)

