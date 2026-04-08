Rawalpindi [Pakistan], April 8 (ANI) Traders and business associations across the city have strongly opposed the federal cabinet's directive mandating an 8 pm closure of markets, calling the decision detrimental to economic activity and livelihoods.

Representatives from major commercial hubs, including Moti Bazaar, Raja Bazaar, Bara Bazaar, Saddar and Murree Road, have unanimously rejected the move, terming it unjustified and harmful for businesses, as reported by The Express Tribune.

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According to The Express Tribune, leaders of various trader bodies argued that the policy unfairly targets local commerce at a time when businesses are already under pressure. They described the decision as "oppressive" and warned that such restrictions could further weaken already struggling markets.

In parallel, the Restaurants, Caterers, Sweets and Bakers Association has criticised the government's order to shut eateries by 10 pm. Association President Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry stated that while energy conservation is important, it should not come at the expense of people's livelihoods. He stated that the food sector operates primarily in the evening, with peak business hours extending beyond 10 pm, especially during summer.

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Highlighting existing challenges, Chaudhry pointed out that the industry is already grappling with high electricity costs, gas shortages, excessive taxation and rising operational expenses. He stated that enforcing early closures could push many businesses toward closure, affecting not only owners but also millions of workers, including waiters, chefs and delivery staff.

The association has urged authorities to revisit the policy and engage with stakeholders to develop a more practical approach. It emphasised that the food industry supports countless families and should not be undermined by abrupt decisions, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Meanwhile, trader leaders, including Naveed Kanwal, Hammad Qureshi, Sheikh Nadeem and Akbar Khan, have announced plans to convene a joint meeting to decide their response. They are also preparing to submit a formal memorandum to both federal and provincial governments outlining the policy's economic consequences.

Business representatives have called for dialogue, warning that failure to address their concerns could trigger widespread protests across key commercial areas, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

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