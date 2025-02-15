Karachi [Pakistan], February 15 (ANI): Karachi has witnessed a sharp rise in traffic-related fatalities in 2025, with 108 deaths reported so far. Among them, 72 occurred in urban areas, while 24 were recorded in suburban regions, The News International reported.

The increase in accidents, particularly those involving dumper trucks, has raised growing concerns over road safety and heavy vehicle regulation.

One of the accidents took place near Mai Kolachi, where a freight train collided with a trailer, followed by an oil tanker crashing into them from behind. The impact crushed the front of the oil tanker, leaving its driver trapped inside. Rescue teams were dispatched to the scene and worked intensively to free him. After prolonged efforts, they successfully extracted the driver from the wreckage.

Police, Rangers, and emergency responders managed the situation at the crash site, while authorities confirmed that no railway crossing existed at the track where the collision occurred. Efforts were also underway to transfer oil from the damaged tanker to prevent further risks.

The crash led to severe congestion on Mai Kolachi Road. While police reopened the route from Boat Basin to Jinnah Bridge, the section from Mai Kolachi to Boat Basin remained closed. Traffic was diverted from MT Khan Road to PIDC, while vehicles from Boat Basin were redirected toward Bilawal Chowrangi. Authorities were still working to remove the freight train, trailer, and tanker from the road.

In another fatal accident, a person was killed in Malir's Memon Goth. Initially, rescue workers suspected that a dumper truck was involved, but investigations later found no evidence confirming this. The identity of the deceased remains unknown, and authorities are continuing their inquiries, as per reports by The News International.

Sindh's Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon addressed the media on Thursday regarding government measures to tackle the rising number of road accidents. Following a high-level meeting chaired by the chief minister, officials decided to enforce mandatory fitness and registration checks for all heavy transport vehicles. Moving forward, large vehicles must have valid fitness certificates, and those failing to meet the criteria will be prohibited from operating.

Memon also announced that the water board has introduced a barcode system for registered water tankers operating from authorised hydrants. Only vehicles that pass safety inspections will receive barcodes, while unregistered ones will be seized.

Additionally, previously registered heavy vehicles will undergo re-evaluation. A 30-day grace period has been granted for vehicles to obtain the required certifications.

To further ease congestion and enhance safety, dumper truck operating hours in Karachi have been revised. Previously permitted from 11:00 pm to 6:00 pm, dumpers will now be restricted to operating between 10:00 pm and 6:00 am, The News International reported.

Speaking on Geo Pakistan, Memon stated that blaming a single person or institution for Karachi's increasing road accidents is unfair. He emphasised that responsibility is shared among the government, reckless drivers, and those who violate traffic laws. He also clarified that vehicle fitness regulations are not new and that the government is considering outsourcing the transport department to improve enforcement. (ANI)

