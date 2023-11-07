Islamabad [Pakistan], November 7 (ANI): Two police personnel were killed and three others were injured in a terror attack at an oil and gas company in Dera Ismail Khan region of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

The deputy superintendent of police (DSP) said that the terrorist attack took place in the Drazanda tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan, claiming the lives of two policemen and injuring three others. He further said that one of the policemen was in critical condition.

According to the DSP, police personnel were deployed for the security of the oil company. The DSP further said that the search for the suspects is being carried out, according to Geo News report.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has condemned the attack in Dera Ismail Khan. He stressed that strict actions are needed to completely eliminate the terrorists from Pakistan. It was the fifth terror attack that took place in Dera Ismail Khan in five days.

On Sunday, one police constable got injured in an attack that was repelled by security personnel at Gul Imam Police Station in the district's Tank area. A fire exchange took place between the police personnel and the attackers after the terrorists attacked the police station. After the attack, the terrorists fled from the spot.

On the same day, another policeman was injured in a terrorist attack on a checkpost in the Roori area of Dera Ismail Khan's Kulachi tehsil. According to police, the attackers used small and heavy weapons during an exchange of fire, after which they managed to escape, Geo News reported.

On Friday, at least six people were killed and more than 30 others, including two policemen, were injured in a blast targeting a police van in the Tank Adda area of Dera Ismail Khan, Geo News reported. The vehicle was heading from Ijaz Shaheed Police Lines to Kulachi tehsil when it was attacked with a remote-controlled blast.

Meanwhile, an officer was killed in another blast near a police and army convoy in the Takwara area of Kulachi on Friday. Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror activities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the ceasefire between the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Pakistan government ended in November last year.

In a report released in October, the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) said that 386 security personnel lost their lives in the first nine months of 2023, reaching an eight-year high, according to a Geo News report. In the third quarter of 2023, some 445 people were killed and 440 others were injured from 190 terror attacks and counter-terror operations, Geo News reported.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan remained the prime centres for violence, accounting for nearly 94 per cent of all fatalities and 89 per cent of attacks, including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations recorded during this time. (ANI)

