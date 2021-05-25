Islamabad, May 24 (PTI) In a first in-person high-level meeting, the Pakistani and US national security advisers held wide-ranging talks on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to advance practical cooperation on these topics, it was announced on Monday.

Moeed Yusuf and his American counterpart Jake Sullivan met in Geneva, Switzerland on Sunday, the governments of both the countries said in a joint statement.

"The National Security Advisers (NSA) of Pakistan and the United States of America met in Geneva yesterday. Both sides had a positive conversation on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to advance practical cooperation on these issues," a joint statement issued by Yusuf's office said.

Yusuf also tweeted that he was "pleased to meet US NSA @JakeSullivan46", adding that the Pakistan and US delegations had held positive discussions on a range of issues.

The meeting took place as both sides have been trying to bring peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan is also trying to rebuild ties with the new US administration under President Joe Biden who has announced complete withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan by September 11.

Yusuf was appointed as NSA this month and it was his first high-level meeting with any of his counterparts. So far only eighth persons have served in this position since March 1969, when Major General Ghulam Omar was appointed as the first NSA.

Yusuf is the third civilian to occupy the key post which for the most part had been reserved for retired army officers.

