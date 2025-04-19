Quetta [Pakistan], April 19 (ANI): The Pakistani state attempted to sabotage a protest camp organized by the families of political prisoners outside the Quetta Press Club, showing an alarming display of authoritarianism.

BYC further stated that earlier today, the families of Mahrang Baloch, Sabghatullah Shah Jee, Bebagar Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, Beebow Baloch, and others--who remain in unlawful and unconstitutional detention--came together to hold a peaceful protest against ongoing state oppression.

However, law enforcement authorities quickly cracked down on the gathering, confiscating tents and protest materials while subjecting participants to harassment.

In a post on X, Baloch Yakjehti Committee stated, "The Pakistani police have attempted to dismantle a peaceful protest camp organized by the families of political prisoners outside the Quetta Press Club--a symbolic site for free expression. This act represents a blatant and deeply troubling manifestation of authoritarianism."

This incident marked yet another disturbing example of the Pakistani state's escalating repression in Balochistan, where even the fundamental right to peaceful assembly is being systematically denied.

BYC highlighted, "The purpose of the camp is to raise awareness about enforced disappearances and unlawful detentions, and to demand the immediate release of all political prisoners. By obstructing this constitutionally protected form of protest, the state is not only violating fundamental rights but also reinforcing its authoritarian posture."

BYC called on the authorities and stated, "We call upon human rights organizations, civil society groups, and advocates of free expression to take immediate notice and speak out against these undemocratic actions by the Pakistani state."

The Baloch community has endured longstanding and severe human rights abuses, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and systemic discrimination. Security forces are frequently accused of targeting activists, students, and ordinary civilians--often detaining them without legal procedures.

These actions leave families in a state of constant anguish, with no knowledge of their loved ones' whereabouts.

Fundamental rights such as freedom of speech, political participation, and access to education are routinely suppressed. Military operations across Balochistan have triggered widespread displacement and instilled deep fear among the population.

Despite continuous appeals from human rights groups, the suffering of the Baloch people remains largely overlooked, intensifying frustration, resentment, and a growing call for justice and greater autonomy. (ANI)

