Karachi [Pakistan], March 9 (ANI): Pakistanis are demanding the uninterrupted restoration of social media platforms, particularly X, as its suspension enters the fourth week, prompting concerns among citizens.

Despite intervention from Pakistan's Human Rights Commission, the government's explanation for the prolonged suspension remains unclear. Recently, a member of the Senate in Pakistan also demanded a complete ban on social media platforms, citing their negative impact on the youth.

"The ban on social media creates a lot of problems for people in Pakistan, especially for those in politics, as social media is the source of information that connects people," said Karachi-based journalist Liaqat Mughal. Business owners in cities like Karachi, facing financial losses, want the government to regularize access to the social media platform X.

"Social media ban is affecting traders, as nowadays several things are online. People connected to the textile and food business are using social media to make contacts," added Liaqat.

On the election day in Pakistan, a decision was made to suspend telecommunications and mobile internet services, impacting people's mobility and livelihood. Regarding slow internet services, Liaqat mentioned, "Ban on the internet and slow services are also affecting telecom companies. Sometimes people leave the services of a particular company complaining about slow services."

Internet censorship has become more prevalent in Pakistan, and a proposed law is facing criticism for potentially institutionalizing internet censorship. (ANI)

