Islamabad [Pakistan], May 11 (ANI): Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Sunday claimed that the country remains committed to the ceasefire agreement with India, hours after breaking the cessation of hostilities with India's air defence intercepting Pakistani drones.

Notably, India and Pakistan on Saturday worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action.

Sharing the statement on X, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry wrote, "Pakistan remains committed to faithful implementation of a ceasefire between Pakistan and India, announced earlier today."

"We believe that any issues in the smooth implementation of the ceasefire should be addressed through communication at appropriate levels. The troops on the ground should also exercise restraint," the statement added.

However, the contradiction between Pakistan's words and actions has raised questions about its commitment to the ceasefire.

Red streaks were seen and explosions heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones on Saturday. Loud explosions were heard in Srinagar.

A complete blackout has been enforced in Pathankot and Ferozepur in Punjab and Jaisalmer and Barmer in Rajasthan.

While addressing the special briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today and India takes "very serious note of these violations."

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.

Misri said India's Armed Forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control.

After the violation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar noted in a post on X that India will continue its firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism.

"India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," he said.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The terror attack had killed 26 people. India had struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan sought to up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones. (ANI)

