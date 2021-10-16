Islamabad [Pakistan], October 16 (ANI): The appointment of the new Director-General of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is expected to be notified on Wednesday, The News International reported citing a well-placed source.

Soon after the notification of the new spy chief, the incumbent DG ISI, Lt General Faiz Hamid, will join the Peshawar Corps as has already been announced by the Pakistan Army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The source said that the appointment of the DG ISI will be made and notified next week. "It will be done on Wednesday," The News International reported.

The interviews for the post of DG ISI may not be held now. The source said that he too had learnt that the issue over the appointment has been resolved, but he was not sure about the precise day when the notification would be issued. However, the source said that the much-discussed summary for the appointment of the DG ISI was not forwarded to the Prime Minister's Office until Friday afternoon.

On October 6, ISPR made the announcement of the appointment of several three-star generals. It triggered an issue as Prime Minister Imran Khan raised questions over the procedure adopted instead of issuing orders for the issuance of a notification for the appointment of the new DG ISI, according to The News International. (ANI)

