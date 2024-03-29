Islamabad, Mar 29 (PTI) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday reconstituted the Council of Common Interests, a top constitutional body, with the foreign minister replacing the finance minister.

According to an official notification, the Council of Common Interests (CCI) will be headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while chief ministers of all four provinces apart from Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and States and Frontier Regions Minister Amir Muqam will be members of the Council.

It is the first time that a foreign minister has become part of the CCI, replacing the finance minister who traditionally has been a key member due to involvement in financial matters.

Sharif, after approving the reconstitution of the CCI, sent the recommendation to the president, who following the premier's advice reconstituted the eight-member council under Article 153 of the Constitution.

The CCI is the largest decision-making forum in the country which decides all the matters, including the distribution of natural resources, upon which there is a disagreement between the Centre and provinces.

The development comes as reportedly Dar, who had always been undisputed head of the finance ministry of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, was not given the portfolio and instead, a banker, Muhammad Aurangzeb, was tasked with the job of leading the economy of the cash-strapped country.

According to sources, Dar was given the boot due to his lacklustre performance during the 16-month duration of the previous tenure of the PML-N. It is also said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was uncomfortable with him.

However, due to matrimonial links with the Sharif family --- Dar's son is married to a daughter of Shehbaz's elder brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif --- he enjoys the blind confidence of the former three-time premier and wields enormous influence in the party.

Though Dar has been adjusted and given the key ministry of foreign affairs, it is believed that he is trying to call the shots in the financial affairs and trying to take charge of some key bodies.

Last week, the Prime Minister set up six cabinet committees, including on economic coordination, energy, Chinese investment projects, privatisation, State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and disposal of legislative cases.

The premier appointed Dar as head of the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation and appointed himself as head of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) even though all these influential bodies were traditionally headed by the finance minister.

The PM, however, changed his mind within days and replaced himself with Aurangzeb as head of the ECC. Many experts interpreted the move as made under duress by the powers that be.

Earlier, Shehbaz had to cede powers to the establishment when he appointed Aurangzeb as finance minister and Mohsin Naqvi as interior minister, the two apparent nominees of the establishment.

While trying to placate Dar by making him part of the ICC, Shehbaz may be settling scores with his finance minister. However, experts say this may not be a wise move as he depends on the powerful establishment for the authority he wields.

