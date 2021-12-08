Islamabad, Dec 8 (PTI) Pakistan's top military brass on Wednesday expressed condolences over the "tragic death" of India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

Pakistan Army's spokesman in a short statement posted on Twitter said that Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed condolences.

Also Read | Pakistan Women Assault: New Videos, Reports of Faisalabad Incident Emerge Online, Claim Women Tore Their Clothes Themselves On ‘Being Caught for Stealing’.

"General Nadeem Raza, CJCSC & General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS express condolences on tragic death of #CDS General #BipinRawat, his wife and loss of precious lives in a helicopter crash in India,” Pakistan Armed Forces Spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar tweeted.

The copter carrying Gen Rawat and his entourage crashed in apparently foggy conditions, killing the 13 people on board, the Indian Air Force said. One person survived the crash and is being treated at a hospital.

Also Read | Omicron Scare: Philippines To Ban Travel From France Starting December 13.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)