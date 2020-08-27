New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that Pakistan's assertion in SRO (Statutory Regulatory Order) does not mean it admits to the presence of listed individuals or that it will impose measures on them.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing earlier today, Anurag Srivastava, MEA Spokesperson, said that the denial by the Pakistan Foreign Office on the presence of Dawood Ibrahim in their country questions their intentions and it would not mislead the world community in believing its propaganda.

"Pakistan's assertion that the SRO does not mean that it admits to the presence of listed individuals on its territory or that it would impose any new measures on these listed individuals, lays bare the insincerity of Pakistan in responding to legitimate expectations of the world that they will track down international terrorists based on its soil. Pakistan has not only maintained its opposition to this international consensus but it has also chosen not to act against them," said Srivastava.

He further said that Pakistan has never taken any credible and verifiable action against terror entities or listed individuals, including the most wanted ones.

"This subsequent denial by their Foreign Office calls into question their intentions and it would not mislead the world community in believing its propaganda. Pakistan must take credible action and ensure that the listed individuals are prosecuted," he added.

After years of Pakistan denying that it has sheltered Dawood, responsible for the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, along with other terrorists, it has finally accepted that he is living in Karachi.

Dawood Ibrahim is wanted in India to face the law of the land for carrying out serial blasts in Mumbai in 1993 in which scores of people were killed and injured. India has asked Pakistan several times to hand over Dawood Ibrahim.

The document that revealed Dawood's location was related to a list of 88 terrorists that were sanctioned by the Pakistan government. His address on the document is White House, Karachi. (ANI)

