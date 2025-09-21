Gaza City [Gaza], September 21 (ANI): The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday welcomed the decision of Canada, UK and Australia to recognize the Palestinian State.

The Palestinian MFA considers it a protection of the two-state solution aimed at achieving peace.

"The Foreign Ministry welcomes the recognition of the State of Palestine by various countries and considers it a protection of the two-state solution aimed at achieving peace," the statement said.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomes and expresses gratitude to the countries that have recognized the State of Palestine, namely the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, and considers these courageous decisions to be in line with international law and international legitimacy resolutions. These decisions stem from the commitment of those countries to ending the occupation and achieving peace, ensuring security, stability, and prosperity for the region and the world," the statement added.

The Ministry hailed the willingness of the government of Palestine to build relations with these countries.

"The Ministry affirms the readiness and willingness of the State of Palestine and its legitimate government to embark on building the strongest and most genuine relationships with these countries at all levels," it said.

"The Ministry views the recognition of the State of Palestine by these countries as an acknowledgment of the just and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, ensuring the protection of the two-state solution from the dangers threatening it due to the ongoing crimes of genocide, starvation, displacement, and annexation committed by the occupation authorities against our people," it added.

The MFA in its statement said that these recognitions provide momentum to the efforts laid by Saudi Arabia and France.

"These recognitions provide further momentum to the regional and international efforts led by the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the friendly Republic of France to implement the New York Declaration, aiming to achieve an immediate cessation of the war and resolve the conflict through political and negotiated means, restoring respect for international law and international legitimacy in achieving peace instead of the arrogance of force," it said.

The ministry further called on countries, especially the US to recognise Palestine.

"The Ministry calls on countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine, foremost among them the United States of America, to take the initiative to do so and to align with international law and the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice, standing on the right side of history. This would contribute to lifting the injustice inflicted upon our people and enable them to exercise their right to self-determination, like the peoples and nations of the world. The Ministry also emphasizes that an immediate cessation of the occupation's war on our people in all its forms and manifestations represents the correct entry point to achieving calm, building trust, and restoring the political horizon for resolving the conflict," the statement added.

The recognition of a Palestinian state by Commonwealth countries is a "reward" for Hamas, Israel said, as per The Times of Israel.

Earlier in the day, Australia, Canada and the UK in a coordinated effort recognized the Palestinian State on Sunday, calling for a two-state solution. (ANI)

