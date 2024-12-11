Rawalpindi [Pakistan], December 11 (ANI): Palestine embassy Charge de affairs Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer said he met Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at her residence to congratulate her on her victory in Waynad Lok Sabha seat.

Jazer said that Vadra assured him of her support for Palestine's freedom.

"I met Mrs. Priyanka Gandhi at her residence to congratulate her on her victory as a member of the Indian parliament in the 18th Lok Sabha (Wayanad) constituency. Mrs. Priyanka affirmed her support for the Palestinian people's struggle to achieve their aspirations of freedom and independence," the statement said.

Jazer said that Vadra recollected meeting Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat as a child when he visited India to meet Former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi or Rajiv Gandhi.

"She added that she had lived the Palestinian cause since childhood and believed in its justice. moreover, she mentioned meeting the Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat multiple times as a child during his visits to India to meet with either the former prime minister- Mrs. Indira Gandhi, or Mr. Rajiv Gandhi," he said.

"Mrs. Priyanka recalled the friendly, historical relations between the Palestinian and Indian people and also condemned the continuation of the Israeli war upon Gaza along with the silence of the international community. She regretted and grieved the scenes of destruction and devastation in Gaza including the targeted attacks on civilians and the fall of children and women. She offered her condolences to every mother who has lost her child," Jazer said.

The Palestinian charge de affairs in the meeting, affirmed the importance of India's role in the West Asia region especially for reaching a ceasefire in Gaza, as well as Delhi's support for the rights of the Palestinian people to freedom and stability. Jazer also recalls the friendly, historical relations of Palestine with the Indian Congress Party and all other Indian political parties, as per the statement.

Jazer also urged India to play a prominent developmental and political role in the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip by supporting many vital projects needed by the Palestinians in Gaza along with the international community due to the high appreciation of the people of Palestine towards India, its international status and the historical relations between the two nations and their leaders, the statement added.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat vacated by her brother and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, after he retained Rae Barelli. The by-poll for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat was held on November 13. (ANI)

