New Delhi, December 11: Amazon, the e-commerce giant, has introduced a new service called Amazon Autos, which will allow customers to shop for automobiles from the platform. Global head of Amazon Autos, Fan Jin said, “We’re partnering with dealers and brands to redesign car shopping, making it more transparent, convenient, and customer-friendly." Interested customers in US can buy new Hyundai vehicles from their local dealer directly on Amazon Autos.

Amazon is introducing a new way to make car shopping simple and convenient for its customers. The e-commerce platform wants to streamline the process with Amazon Autos. Car dealers will also have a platform to reach a wide number of potential customers.

Vehicle shoppers in 48 US cities can now explore new Hyundai vehicles from local participating dealers on Amazon. Amazon Autos provides a way for people to shop for cars online from Hyundai dealerships located in major cities across the United States. Amazon Autos is offering the 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N model and more. The company also plans to keep adding more Hyundai dealers to the platform. Additionally, next year, Amazon intends to introduce more car manufacturers and brands, expand to new cities, and add new features to enhance the shopping experience.

Amazon Autos Features

Amazon Autos will provide its customers with a new online experience for buying their next vehicle. Shoppers can browse and search for cars available at their local dealerships, filtering by make, model, trim, colour, and features they want. They can also get an instant valuation for their current vehicle, which can allow them to trade it in their existing car toward the price of the new car.

The platform also offers clear and transparent price, so that customers know exactly what they will pay. Additionally, they can arrange financing or choose to pay for the car in full. The entire checkout process can be completed online. Once everything is finalised, customers can schedule a time to pick up their new vehicle at the dealership.

