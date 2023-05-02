Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Jerusalem, May 2 (AP) Palestinian militants in Gaza fired a barrage of rockets on Tuesday, the Israeli military said, following the death of a high-profile Palestinian prisoner in Israeli custody after a nearly three-month-long hunger strike.

The death of 45-year-old Khader Adnan, a prominent leader of the militant Islamic Jihad group, has outraged Palestinian militants and leaders and raised fears of a retaliation. Earlier Tuesday, militants in Gaza fired a volley of rockets toward empty fields in Israel.

Also Read | UK Shocker: Lancaster Man Gets Trapped Inside Cave at Kong Adventure in Keswick, Sucumbs To ‘Crush Injuries’ Days Later; Investigation Underway.

The Israeli military said that Palestinian militants in Gaza launched 22 rockets toward Israeli territory later Tuesday. Four rockets were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system, the military added.

A 25-year-old man was seriously wounded in the attack, Israeli medics reported.

Also Read | Inflation in Europe Inches Up Ahead of European Central Bank Interest Rate Decision.

Palestinian armed groups have long vowed to strike Israel if a hunger-striking Palestinian prisoner such as Adnan — celebrated as a national hero for his resistance to Israel — died in Israeli custody. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)