Mumbai, May 2: In an unfortunate incident that took place in the United Kingdom, a man allegedly died a few days after he sustained injuries after getting trapped inside an indoor caving experience in the country. The deceased identified as Carl O'Keeffe (49), a resident of Lancaster reportedly got trapped in a cave at an indoor climbing centre in Lake District.

Reports said that the incident took place on April 22 when Carl got stuck inside the cramped tunnel at Kong Adventure in Keswick. According to a report in Wion News, the man succumbed to his injuries on Sunday at the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle. Officials said that Carl visited the Kong Adventure Centre to attend his niece's birthday celebration on April 22.

Reportedly, Carl fell and got trapped in one of the facility's caves. He was said to be carrying four kids and is said to have spent more than four hours there after getting trapped in the cave. Finally, emergency services were called in after the centre's staff failed to save him. Rescue and relief teams which were sent to free Carl also included specialists in cave rescue.

The emergency team dismantled parts of the climbing wall of the cave in order to make way for the caving tunnels. They were assisted by the centre's staff and visitors as well. The rescue operation went on for some time and finally, O'Keeffe was saved and immediately transferred to Cumberland Infirmary's intensive care unit with "crush injuries".

The news of Carl's death was confirmed by his older sister Olivia Short, who in a Facebook post said that he died from multiple-organ failure. Paying tribute to her brother Olivia said, "At 3 pm today I sat with Carl and said goodbye forever. He was my baby brother and over the last few years became my best friend."

In her post, Short also said that it was evident that her brother would not survive as the injuries were severe. "I’m broken-hearted," she said. After the incident came to light, a Cumberland Council spokesperson said that they are investigating the matter that took place at Kong Adventure Centre. A representative of the adventure centre also confirmed the incident.

The spokesperson said that the centre's staff tried to help the man and even followed all emergency procedures. However, after some time it was apparent that outside assistance was needed.

