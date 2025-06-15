Paris [France], June 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (local time) discussed global rebalancing with strategic community as the the world undergoes rapid strategic realignment.

In a post on X, he said, "A pleasure interacting with the strategic community in Paris today. Discussed global rebalancing underway, the growing importance of data, technology & energy, and the promise of a strong India - Europe partnership."

Also Read | Israel Warns ‘Tehran Will Burn’ as Iran Fires Missiles in Response to Deadly Strikes.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1933941892351185120

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar also visited National Library of France and saw the classical India manuscripts and texts in their collection.

Also Read | Israeli Drone Strikes Refinery in Iran's South Pars Gas Field, Iranian News Agencies Say.

In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to visit National Library of France, Paris. Saw classical India manuscripts and texts in their collection. Was a reminder of the depth of Indology in France. Also discussed with President, BNF Gilles Pecout opportunities for greater collaboration on heritage conservation."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1933939615058252118

Earlier on Friday, Jaishankar held talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot at Raisina Mediterranean 2025.

Jaishankar highlighted India's deepening strategic engagement with Europe, particularly France.

In a post on X, he said, "A good conversation along with FM Jean-Noël Barrot of France at Raisina Mediterranean 2025. Highlighted India's deepening strategic engagement with Europe particularly France, guided by deeper convergences and shared interests. And its positive outcomes for global connectivity, technology regimes and the Global South."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1933627298189566122

Jaishankar visited France from June 11-14. The visit, coming within four months of visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to France, reaffirmed the robust and long-standing strategic partnership between India and France.

During the visit, EAM called on President of France, Emmanuel Macron. He conveyed warm greetings of Prime Minister Modi to the French President and appreciated France's strong support to India in the fight against terrorism.

The two sides committed to fully implement the Horizon 2047 Roadmap and Defense Industrial Roadmap that were agreed between the two leaders. The discussions reflected the deep trust, comfort, and shared ambition that characterize the India-France bilateral ties. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)