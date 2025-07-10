Los Angeles, Jul 10 (AP) A portion of a huge industrial tunnel under construction in Los Angeles collapsed Wednesday and up to 15 workers may have been trapped, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The workers were up to 9.6 kilometres from the tunnel's only entrance, the department said. Around 9 pm aerial video from local TV showed workers leaving the tunnel.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Army Hits Kyiv With More Missiles, Drones Causing Fires; at Least 10 Injured.

Brian Humphrey, a spokesperson with LAFD, said he couldn't immediately confirm whether the isolated workers had been rescued.

More than 100 LAFD workers were assigned to the scene, including those who specialise in rescues from confined spaces. (AP)

Also Read | US Tariffs: Donald Trump Tariffs Goods From Brazil at 50%, Citing 'Witch Hunt' Trial Against Jair Bolsonaro.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)