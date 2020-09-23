New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): The Passage Exercise (PASSEX) between the Royal Australian Navy and the Indian Navy is underway in the East Indian Ocean region, said a spokesperson of the Indian Navy on Wednesday.

"PASSEX underway between the Royal Australian Navy and the Indian Navy in Eastern Indian Ocean Region. Air Warfare Destroyer HMAS Hobart, Stealth Frigate INS Sahyadri and Missile Corvette INS Karmuk are engaged in complex Maritime Exercises," the spokesperson tweeted.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Defence issued on Tuesday, the exercise, aimed at enhancing interoperability, improving understanding and imbibing "best practices from each other, would involve advanced surface and anti-air exercises including weapon firings, seamanship exercises, naval manoeuvres and Cross Deck Flying Operations."

"The Indian Navy (IN) is scheduled to undertake a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Royal Australian Navy (RAN) in the East Indian Ocean Region from 23 to 24 Sep 20," the Defence Ministry said.

The exercise would involve the participation of HMAS Hobart from the Australian side and Indian Naval Ships Sahyadri and Karmuk. In addition, an Indian MPA and helicopters from both sides would be participating in the exercise, the statement said further

The ministry added that PASSEXs are regularly conducted by IN (Indian Navy) with units of friendly foreign navies, whilst visiting each other's ports or during a rendezvous at sea.

"This exercise being conducted in the East Indian Ocean Region, reflects the growing strength of Indo-Australian bilateral relations as comprehensive strategic partners, particularly in defence cooperation in the maritime domain," the ministry added.

It said further that the exercise, which is in keeping with the "strong bond" shared by the two navies, would be another step towards strengthening India-Australia defence relations and the continued efforts of both Governments to work "closely to enhance safety and security of the global commons" in accordance with international regulations.

"The two navies have built a robust relationship through regular exercises such as AUSINDEX conducted biennially. In the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the exercise would be conducted strictly as a 'non-contact activity' and would not involve any physical contact between the participating personnel of the two navies," the ministry further said. (ANI)

