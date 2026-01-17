Balochistan [Pakistan], January 17 (ANI): Government employees in Balochistan have announced a major escalation of their long-running protest movement, declaring that the campaign has entered a decisive stage with a large demonstration planned in Quetta on January 20. The move reflects growing frustration among public servants over what they describe as persistent salary discrimination and official indifference, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, under the banner of Grand Alliance Balochistan, employees from across the province are preparing to travel to Quetta in large numbers to participate in what has been labelled a final push for their demands. The alliance is seeking the implementation of a 30 per cent Disparity Reduction Allowance (DRA) for lower-paid government employees, arguing that the measure is essential to bridge widening income gaps within provincial departments. Leaders of the alliance said the protest has reached a crucial point after months of demonstrations held under difficult economic and political conditions. They stressed that the success of the upcoming rally depends on the active participation of nearly 250,000 government employees, urging workers to reach Quetta without delay and to maintain discipline, unity and a peaceful posture.

Government employees from dozens of departments have been jointly protesting for nearly seven months, demanding an end to pay disparities through the proposed DRA. Alliance head Abdul Qudoos Kakar stated that employees in other provinces and under the federal government have already been granted similar allowances, while Balochistan has been left behind. He criticised the provincial government for ignoring rising inflation and the recommendations of a government-appointed committee that supported the allowance, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Kakar further highlighted internal inequalities, pointing out that staff in institutions such as the Governor's House, the Chief Minister's Secretariat, the Assembly Secretariat, the Civil Secretariat, and the High Court receive significantly higher pay than employees of the same grades elsewhere. He argued that the DRA is vital to correcting this imbalance. The alliance has warned that failure to accept their demands immediately will lead to an expanded protest campaign, holding the government responsible for any escalation, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

