Washington, Aug 27 (AP) The Pentagon says it has determined that the attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday involved only one location and not two as was previously reported.

The Pentagon said there was one Islamic State suicide bomber, who struck at the Abbey Gate, where desperate Afghans were crowding to try and enter Kabul airport grounds and where U.S. troops were conducting security checks.

Also Read | Khalil Haqqani, Taliban's New Self-Proclaimed Chief of Security in Kabul, Was Designated As 'Terrorist' by US With $5M Bounty on His Head.

Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor, the deputy director for regional operations on the Pentagon's Joint Staff, told reporters on Friday that there was no second explosion near the Baron Hotel near the airport.

He said the bombing at the Abbey Gate was followed by direct gunfire from north of the gate — part of what the military has called a complex attack. Taylor said they have no more details on the identity of the shooters. Taylor attributed the incorrect initial U.S. report about a second explosion to confusion.

Also Read | Tropical Storm Ida Could Be Devastating Category 3 Hurricane Near New Orleans.

In its claim of responsibility late Thursday, IS said one of its fighters carried out the bombing and posted a purported photo of the bomber, posing with his explosives vest before the attack.

Two officials said 169 Afghans died, but a final count might take time amid the confusion. The U.S. said 13 troops were killed in what was the deadliest day for American forces in Afghanistan since August 2011. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)