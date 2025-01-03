New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Reaffirming India's support for a "democratic stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh", the Ministry of External Affairs said the main stakeholders in the ties between New Delhi and Dhaka are the people of the two countries.

"As far as general approach to the other question also general approach to our relations with Bangladesh is concerned we have made it very clear and I would like to repeat again these this approach of ours to fostering ties with Bangladesh was made very clear during Foreign Secretary's visit to Dhaka where he highlighted India's support for a democratic stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in the weekly press briefing today.

The comments come on the heels of the interim government in Bangladesh led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus demanding the extradition of Sheikh Hasina from India.

Sheikh Hasina has been living in India since August 5, after fleeing Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her 16-year regime.

The MEA spokesperson also emphasised that Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, during his visit to Bangladesh, reiterated India's willingness to build a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh based on mutual trust, respect and mutual sensitivity to each other's concerns and interests.

"He (Misri) also emphasized that people are the main stakeholders in Bangladesh-India relations and noted that India's development cooperation and multi-faceted engagements with Bangladesh, including in areas of trade, connectivity and other capacity-building areas, are all geared towards the benefit of the people of Bangladesh. So, you know, that has been our approach", Jaiswal added.

Speaking of the recent developments in Bangladesh, he said, "There are several developments that are happening. There are developments happening on a daily basis, but our generic approach to Bangladesh is what I told you. We would like to foster these ties."

Meanwhile, India and Bangladesh are set to repatriate 95 Indian fishermen and 90 Bangladeshi fishermen on January 5, as part of a mutual release and repatriation operation facilitated by their respective coast guards.

According to MEA, the exchange has been worked upon keeping in mind the humanitarian and livelihood concerns of fishing communities from both sides.

Speaking on the fishermen exchange, Randhir Jaiswal said, "On the fisherman issue, this exchange is going to happen on 5th (January). 95 from their side, Indian fishermen, and 90 from our side (Bangladeshi fishermen). These fishermen had gone astray as it happens in waters where you know you don't have proper marking or sometimes people can just lose their way so that is what has happened." (ANI)

