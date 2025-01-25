Washington, Jan 25 (PTI) The US Senate has narrowly confirmed Pete Hegseth as the country's Defence Secretary after Vice President J D Vance cast a rare tiebreaker vote, approving President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Pentagon after a contentious battle over his nomination amid allegations of sexual assault and alcohol abuse.

In the 100-member Senate, the ruling Republican Party has 53 members.

With the vote tied at 50-50, Vance used his rare vote to confirm the nomination of Hegseth, 44, a veteran of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

All 47 Democrats voted against Hegseth, a former Fox News host.

Three Republican Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitch McConnell also voted against him.

Hegseth's confirmation process has been mired in allegations of sexual assault, alcohol abuse and financial mismanagement of veterans' charities, all of which he has denied.

Friday's confirmation vote marked a significant victory for the Trump administration, which has backed Hegseth as its nominee, despite his lack of experience and allegations against him.

Vance becomes only the second vice-president in US history to break a tie to confirm a cabinet nominee.

Trump's previous vice president, Mike Pence, became the first when he cast the deciding vote to confirm Betsy DeVos as education secretary in 2017.

During the confirmation hearing, Hegseth was asked, particularly by female senators, about his previous comments that women should not serve in combat roles. He responded that his concern was not women serving in combat, but in maintaining a certain standard in the US military.

He was also accused of sexually assaulting an unnamed woman in 2017 in a Monterey, California, hotel room.

The newly confirmed defence secretary also faced allegations of excessive drinking, including at work events, and infidelity in his previous two marriages.

"I am not a perfect person, but redemption is real," he said during the hearing.

Earlier this week, he was accused of alcohol and spousal abuse in an affidavit given to a congressional committee by his former sister-in-law. Hegseth's lawyer denied the allegations.

However, many Republicans, including Trump, have maintained their support for Hegseth.

Congressman Mike Rogers, Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, congratulated Hegseth on his confirmation to be the next Secretary of Defence.

“I look forward to working closely with him to strengthen our military and restore American deterrence,” he said.

Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin said Hegseth has failed to position himself as someone who can be trusted to develop a strategic plan to address the threats to our nation.

“Between his unacceptable views on women in the military, his stunning lack of basic knowledge on the rules of engagement, and serious allegations of personal misconduct, it's crystal clear that Pete Hegseth should not be leading the Department of Defence,” he said.

Senator Chris Murphy said Hegseth is woefully unqualified to serve as the Secretary of Defence.

“His history of misconduct is disqualifying on its own, and his personal beliefs on the role of women in combat and the laws of war are an insult to our men and women in uniform,” he said.

